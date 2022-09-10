Waukesha Christmas parade suspect's attorneys withdraw insanity plea

(CNN) Public defenders for the man accused of driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Friday requested his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity be withdrawn, court records show.

This comes after attorneys in June changed Darrell Brooks' plea , saying mental health issues played a role in the crash that killed six people and injured more than 60 others last November.

"Court finds the Defendant freely, voluntarily, and intelligently withdraws the NGI (not guilty by reason of insanity) plea," the docket for the case said.

CNN has attempted to reach the Wisconsin State Public Defenders office for comment.

Friday's jury status hearing was adjourned, and a new jury status hearing was scheduled for September 19 at 2 p.m., records show.

