NYC officials say water at public housing development cleared for drinking after lab retracts incorrect results that found high arsenic levels

(CNN) New York City officials say the water at a Manhattan public housing complex has been cleared for drinking after a lab which had claimed there were high levels of arsenic later said those results were incorrect and issued a retraction.

Last week, Fabien Levy, press secretary to New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Twitter officials had initiated water testing in August at the Jacob Riis public housing after the city's Housing Authority received reports of "cloudy water." Preliminary results showed arsenic levels that were higher than federal standards and the city advised residents not to drink or cook until there was "more conclusive information," Levy said last week.

On Friday, a week since that announcement, Levy said that the lab which had conducted those initial tests, Environmental Monitoring and Technologies, issued a "full retraction" of those results and called them "incorrect."

"Worse yet, the company has now admitted to being the ones that introduced arsenic into the samples, leading to the false results," Levy's statement said. The lab released results of a retest and found the samples were negative for arsenic, Levy added.

"We have now tested more than 140 points — both at the source and at the point of delivery — and we can confidently say the water at Riis Houses is and has been free of any discernable amount of arsenic since the initial tests were initiated in August," the statement added.

