How the Northeast's extreme drought could spoil this year's fall colors

(CNN) Three years ago, Andy Finton planted a sugar maple tree -- his favorite species -- in his suburban Boston backyard. Each fall he waits for its leaves to change into the bright red or deep orange autumn colors the tree is known for.

That's probably not going to happen this year.

"We're seeing stressed trees that haven't had enough precipitation and are losing their leaves earlier," Finton, the landscape conservation director and forest ecologist for the Nature Conservancy in Massachusetts, told CNN. "So leaves are withering, they're drying up, and doing that fall color change before those crisp fall nights."

"The climate is changing; and because the climate is changing, the plants are responding to that," Primack told CNN. In a normal year, peak fall foliage usually starts between late September and is most concentrated in early to mid-October. "But in a year like this one, where there's drought, the fall foliage is actually starting earlier."

Leaves are withering and falling from trees earlier this year, experts told CNN.

Fall season in New England brings around eight billion dollars in tourism revenue each year, according to the US Forest Service . People from all over the country, particularly in the Northeast, travel to the region to see the picturesque, vibrant fall foliage. But despite the changes, tour companies have yet to feel the economic impact -- though conversations are happening in the industry about how the changing climate is affecting fall colors.

"We've discussed this very topic over the summer and recognize that the drought will indeed impact the fall colors," Michelle Pino, vice president and co-founder of Northeast Unlimited Tours, told CNN, noting that many of the tours this year have already been booked and paid for at least a year in advance.

Primack said the changing climate also affects year-to-year variability. New England already has one of the most variable climates of any temperate region in the world, and warming temperatures are only increasing that variability.

"Every year seems to be a really different year," he said.

Last year, for instance, was one of the wettest on record in New England. July 2021 in Massachusetts was the wettest such month in the state's history. In contrast to this year's drought, heavy rainfall and hot temperatures last summer put stress on the trees, prompting the leaves to change later in the season.

This year's drought triggered an opposite kind of stress -- trees haven't had sufficient precipitation, so leaves are withering and dying much earlier.

According to Pino, the main concern this year are the tours they booked for later in October. When they planned the tours back in 2021, they booked them according to foliage prediction. But "over the course of the last decade, the foliage color arrived later and later, so we began shifting our fall tours away from later September and more into October as late as the third week," she said. "Of course, we could never have predicted this drought."

A farmer releases a handful of dry soil in Rhode Island in August. All of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are in drought.

Finton said the perfect conditions to get the best fall color -- the reds and oranges that draw leaf peepers to the Northeast -- require an average amount of rain in the summer and cool fall temperatures, when nights are cold and days are bright, crisp and sunny at around 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Much like humans, trees can detect that winter is coming, and they respond to the shift accordingly.

"The length of the daylight is the primary trigger for leaves to change color in the fall, but then the timing and the quality of fall color is very dependent on weather and the changing climate," Finton said.

Between late September and into October, Primack explained that plants typically undergo a process called leaf senescence, which is essentially the last development stage where leaves conserve nutrients before they are damaged by frost. It can also be brought on by environmental stress like drought, extreme temperatures or too much prec