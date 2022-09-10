A Black retiree won money at a casino and is suing bank after she says she was turned away while trying to deposit a check

(CNN) A Michigan retiree is suing a Detroit bank after she says employees refused to cash a check she received from a casino after winning a jackpot.

Lizzie Pugh told CNN she won more than $12,000 on a slot machine at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, during a church outing earlier this year.

On April 11, 2022, Pugh went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to open a savings account and deposit her winnings into a newly created account, according to court documents. Pugh's complaint alleges she was told by three White bank employees at Fifth Third Bank that the check was "fraudulent."

The check Pugh says she tried to cash.

The 71-year-old Detroit public school retiree says she was then forced to confront bank employees who initially refused to give her check back.

According to the complaint, Pugh asked the bank employees to call 911 because she was not leaving without her check. Pugh then spoke with a third bank employee who also said the check was fraudulent and because of that the bankback would not allow Pugh to open an account and deposit the check. Eventually the bank employees gave Pugh her check back.

