Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II to be held September 19

LondonCNN
—
The state funeral for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will take place a week from Monday at Westminster Abbey, and she will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Earlier Saturday, King Charles III gave the order for a public holiday across the United Kingdom for the day of the funeral.
The Queen currently rests in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle, where estate staff can pay their last respects, a senior palace official said. Her oak coffin has been draped with the Royal Standard for Scotland, and a wreath of flowers is laid on top.
Sunday morning, her coffin will embark on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.
On Monday, it will process to St Giles’s Cathedral for a service attended by the King and Queen Consort, and a congregation made up “from all areas of Scottish society,” the senior palace official said.
After the service, the coffin will rest there for 24 hours to allow the Scottish public to pay their respects. Charles and members of the royal family will take part in the guard – or vigil – Monday evening.
Princess Anne will accompany her mother’s body the following day as it is flown back to London, and placed on trestles in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace overnight, the official said.
Wednesday will see an extraordinary silent procession take the coffin on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace over to Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen will lie in state until the morning of the funeral.
In what is likely to be an incredibly poignant moment, members of the royal family will walk behind their beloved matriarch. During the procession, Big Ben will toll and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire minute guns at Hyde Park, the official added.
It will be placed on a raised platform – or catafalque – in the middle of the hall and guarded around the clock by officers from the Household Division, the King’s Bodyguard or the Royal Company of Archers.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
From left, Prince William; Catherine, the Princess of Wales; Prince Harry; and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wave to the crowd outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10. It was the first time the public had seen the two brothers together since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Jonathan Brady/Pool/AP
King Charles III speaks in the Throne Room at St James's Palace during the Accession Council in London on Saturday. Joining him were his son Prince William and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Scott Heppell/AP
Prince Andrew, right, gestures to the public as members of the royal family look at floral tributes outside the gates of Scotland's Balmoral Castle on Saturday. The royal family attended a private church service at nearby Crathie Kirk.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Jonathan Brady/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Camilla signs an oath during Saturday's meeting of the Accession Council.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Joe Giddens/AP
Members of the Coldstream Guards participate in a ceremony following Charles' proclamation at St James's Palace.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Andrew Couldridge/Reuters
From left, Catherine, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan look at floral tributes outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Jon Super/AP
Newspapers covering the Queen's death are seen in Manchester, England, on Friday, September 9.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Yui Mok/Pool/AP
The King delivers his first address as the new British monarch from London's Buckingham Palace on Friday. He vowed to continue in his mother's footsteps and serve "with loyalty, respect and love."
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Ian Vogler/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
A service honoring the Queen is held at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Bernat Armangue/AP
People watch Charles' televised speech inside a pub in London on Friday. "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," he said.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Condolence messages are written on a wall in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Paul Childs/Pool/Reuters
Members of the public arrive for the remembrance ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Dominic Lipinski/PA/AP
A woman wipes her eyes outside Buckingham Palace.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AP
Members of Parliament observe a minute of silence in memory of the Queen on Friday.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
James Manning/PA/AP
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute outside the Tower of London on Friday.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Kirsty O'Connor/AP
Flowers are left on the gate at Buckingham Palace.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Yui Mok/Pool/AP
Charles greets well-wishers as he walks by the gates of Buckingham Palace on Friday.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Wardens stand outside the gates to Windsor Castle on Friday.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Kin Cheung/AP
Students gather to pay their respects for the Queen at the Royal Russell School in London on Friday.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Andrew Boyers/Reuters
People take photos with their phones as an image of the Queen is displayed in London's Piccadilly Circus on Thursday, September 8.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
A notice is placed on a fence outside Buckingham Palace, announcing the Queen's death on Thursday. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A rainbow is seen near Windsor Castle as the Union Flag is lowered after the Queen's death.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
People react outside Buckingham Palace after news of the Queen's death.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a statement outside No. 10 Downing Street on Thursday. "She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons," Truss said. "Her devotion to duty is an example to us all."
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Lee Smith/Reuters
A child places flowers outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Prince William drives Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, to Balmoral Castle on Thursday. The Queen's death was announced a short time later.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Television crews and media work outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
Photos: The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Crowds gather on the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
On the morning of September 19, the coffin will travel in procession once more to Westminster Abbey for the funeral, the details of which will likely come in the following days. After the service, it will be taken again in procession to Wellington Arch, before traveling to Windsor where it will process up the Long Walk and to St. George’s Chapel for a committal service.
Arrangements for the funeral have been in the works for many years. While the Queen would have had a say in plans prior to her death, they can only be signed off by the sitting monarch. Charles, who was formally proclaimed King earlier Saturday, performed that duty with the Duke of Norfolk, who holds the hereditary role of Earl Marshal which is responsible for orchestrating state events.
Speaking on behalf of the many agencies involved in the funeral arrangements, the Earl Marshal said Saturday “we will carry out our duty over the coming days with the heaviest of hearts.”
He continued, “But also, with the firmest of resolve to ensure a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times; a monarch whom we were truly privileged to have had as the Head of State of our country and the Realms, and Head of the wider Commonwealth.”
Westminster Abbey, founded in 960 AD by Benedictine monks, is one of the most recognizable landmarks in London. The historic church has been the setting for every coronation since 1066, and was where the then-Princess Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947. But there hasn’t been a funeral of a monarch there since that of George II in 1760.
Heads of state and dignitaries from around the world are expected to be invited to the British capital to join members of the royal family to celebrate the Queen’s life and unwavering service to the nation and Commonwealth. While a guest list has not yet been announced, US President Joe Biden told reporters Friday he planned to attend the funeral.
Other familiar faces at the televised service will be some of the Queen’s 15 former prime ministers and senior lawmakers.