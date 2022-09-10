Australia proclaims King Charles III as head of state

Sydney (CNN) Australia formally installed King Charles III -- the first new monarch in 70 years -- as the country's head of state in a ceremony Sunday.

The proclamation was made by Australia's Governor-General David Hurley at the nation's parliament in Canberra. A series of proclamation ceremonies will also take place across state parliaments in the country on Sunday.

A national day of remembrance will be held on September 22, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned from Britain, where he will attend the Queen's funeral. A memorial service will also be held on that day, which has been declared a one-off public holiday.

As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times.

Governor-General David Hurley officially proclaims King Charles III the ruler of Australia at Parliament House on September 11, 2022 in Canberra, Australia.

"From her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia," Albanese said in a statement Friday.

