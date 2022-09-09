The East Coast could see dangerous rip currents this weekend as Hurricane Earl churns near Bermuda

(CNN) The entire East Coast could be affected by strong rip currents this weekend as Hurricane Earl threatens Bermuda, packing forceful winds of at least 90 mph and potentially strengthening to a Category 3 storm.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda, meaning winds in that area are expected to reach up to 73 mph (118 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center . The region was under a hurricane watch that was lifted Thursday, yet forecasters are expecting winds to pick up on Friday, the hurricane center said.

And despite the storm being hundreds of miles offshore from the US, dangerous surf conditions and rip currents "are expected along the East Coast through the weekend," the National Weather Service said.

Hurricanes have the potential to impact the East Coast "even when they remain far enough away that you don't even notice they exist," the weather service warned.

"Hurricane Earl is just such a hurricane. The greatest coastal impacts will be in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast into this weekend," the weather service said.

