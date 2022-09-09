Washington state school district goes on strike

(CNN) Educators in a Washington state school district went on strike Friday because the teachers' union and the Ridgefield School District (RSD) remain at loggerheads following months of collective bargaining negotiations.

It's not the only school district in Washington state that went on strike this week. Seattle teachers also walked.

In separate statements, the Ridgefield Education Association (REA) and the RSD acknowledged that while progress was made in their talks, the parties ultimately couldn't reach an agreement.

"The district and REA met in bargaining sessions on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday this week," the district said in their statement Thursday. "Despite making progress, we unfortunately did not come to an agreement on the terms of a new contract and have been informed by the teachers' union that they will be going on strike starting tomorrow, Friday, September 9."

Members of the REA voted on August 29, with 92% approval to authorize their executive board to call a strike if it was deemed necessary to reach an agreement, according to the union. On September 5, the REA executive board voted to begin striking if no deal was reached by September 9.