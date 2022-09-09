BYU says investigation did not find evidence of racist heckling at volleyball game

(CNN) First came the claim by a member of the Duke University women's volleyball team that Brigham Young University officials did not act quickly enough to stop racist harassment she and other Black players were subjected to in Utah.

On Friday, however, BYU Athletics said its investigation did not find any evidence of racial heckling.

"As a result of our investigation, we have lifted the ban on the fan who was identified as having uttered racial slurs during the match," the university said in a statement. "We have not found any evidence that that individual engaged in such an activity. BYU sincerely apologizes to that fan for any hardship the ban has caused."

Rachel Richardson, a sophomore on Duke's volleyball team, tweeted a statement on August 28 alleging she and other Black players were subjected to racist harassment during a match days earlier. Richardson claimed BYU officials failed to act even after being made aware of the incident.

