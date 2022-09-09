Suspect charged with two counts of murder in the killings of two Georgia sheriff's deputies shot while serving an arrest warrant

(CNN) Two men are facing charges after two Cobb County, Georgia, sheriff's deputies were fatally shot Thursday while serving an arrest warrant.

The men, Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, made their first appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center Friday and were charged. Neither has been assigned an attorney yet.

Golden was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and two counts of murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Deputies Marshall Ervin Jr. and Jonathan Koleski.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens previously called the killings an ambush.

Cook faces the original theft by deception charges listed on the warrant the officers were executing, according to Cobb County Police Department Chief Stuart VanHoozer, whose department is investigating the officer-involved shootings. Cook has not been charged in connection with the shooting.

