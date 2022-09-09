Judge grants final approval of Boy Scouts of America reorganization plan to pay more than $2.4 billion in sex abuse claims

(CNN) A judge in Delaware federal bankruptcy court granted final approval Thursday for the confirmation of a reorganization plan for the Boy Scouts of America -- one set to pay out more than $2.4 billion in compensation to more than 82,000 sexual abuse survivors.

The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice, a group including more than two dozen law firms representing more than 70,000 of the claimants, called confirmation of the final approval of the plan in July historic for "tens of thousands of survivors of childhood sexual assault."

"The confirmation of this Plan makes closure possible and some measure of justice tangible for people whose voices have been silenced for far too long," Coalition representatives said in a news release from July the coalition sent to CNN when asked for comment Thursday.

"The Court found that the BSA's liability for abuse claims is most likely between $2.4 billion and $3.6 billion, and approved settlements that will provide for initial funding of $2.279 billion to survivors: $78 million from the BSA, $515 million from local councils, $30 million from the United Methodist Church, and $1.656 billion from settling insurers," the release said.

In addition to the settlement payout agreements to abuse survivors, the terms of the reorganization plan also require the implementation of safety measures and "protections for current and future generations of Scouts," according to the release.

