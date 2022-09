Photos: Britain's King Charles III Charles, the Prince of Wales, poses for an official portrait in November 2008. He became King after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Hide Caption 1 of 58

Photos: Britain's King Charles III Charles was born at Buckingham Palace in London on November 14, 1948. His mother was Princess Elizabeth at the time. Hide Caption 2 of 58

Photos: Britain's King Charles III Princess Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, sit on a lawn with their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne in August 1951. Hide Caption 3 of 58

Photos: Britain's King Charles III Charles attends his mother's coronation in 1953 with his grandmother, left, and his aunt Margaret. Hide Caption 4 of 58