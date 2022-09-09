London (CNN) When Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died on Thursday at the age of 96, she left behind not just her nation and family members but a gaggle of canine companions.

Throughout her long life, she was regularly photographed with a Welsh corgi at her feet -- a dog breed that became synonymous with the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs, a dorgi called Candy, as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees at Windsor Castle on February 4, 2022.

But while every detail of what would happen following her death was minutely planned, little is known about what the future holds for her beloved pups, who will now be looking for new homes.



According to At the time of her passing, Queen Elizabeth is reported to have had four dogs.According to the American Kennel Club , she had two Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, as well as an older, mixed-breed "dorgi" called Candy. A cocker spaniel, Lissy, reportedly joined the gang in January this year.

The Queen was often credited with creating the dorgi breed when her corgi mated with a dachshund owned by her sister, Princess Margaret.