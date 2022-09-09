Iga Swiatek reaches first US Open final, will face fifth seed Ons Jabeur

(CNN) World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will contest her first US Open final on Saturday after coming from behind to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-1 6-4.

Swiatek will face another first-time New York finalist in Ons Jabeur, who secured a more comfortable 6-1 6-3 victory in her semifinal against Caroline Garcia.

It perhaps seems fitting that Swiatek and Jabeur, two of the in-form players in women's tennis this year, will face each other in the final grand slam of the year -- Swiatek looking for a third major title and Jabeur her first having lost the Wimbledon final two months ago.

"I think it's going to be a great battle," Swiatek told reporters about the match-up.

To reach the final, the 21-year-old Polish star had to come through a tough match against sixth seed Sabalenka.

