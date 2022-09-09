How tiny Qatar plans to house a million fans during the World Cup

A version of this story first appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region's biggest stories. Sign up here .

Abu Dhabi (CNN) Qatar is expected to welcome a sizable contingent of guests this winter when it becomes the smallest nation ever to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world -- the FIFA World Cup .

Already, there are reports of rising costs and a lack of suitable accommodation. For example, there are 21 properties available on online travel agency Booking.com for the first three nights of the tournament, with prices starting at $1,000 per night and rising to a whopping $51,000.

"Our objective has always been providing fair and reasonable pricing for visiting fans," a spokesperson for Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SCDL) told CNN. "We work closely with key stakeholders to ensure affordable pricing across all types of accommodation."

Host nations have often found innovative ways to house fans, and Qatar is no different.

Here's what Qatar has thought of to house the potentially million-strong football fans:

If you can't build them, sail them -- luxury cruise ships

Two luxury cruise ships will be moored at Doha's port for the entirety of the World Cup. Between them, they have nine pools, 3,898 cabins, 45 bars and 10 fine dining options. Other facilities include a spa, tennis courts and the world' largest dry slide at sea.

Worried you'll need to look your best for a group stage fixture between Japan and Costa Rica? Fear not, you'll have access to a barber shop and beauty salon.

The ships are a 10-minute shuttle ride to the center of Doha but staying in one of the spacious cabins will not be cheap. They should range from $605 to $2,779 per night -- though that's a snip compared to some of the other options available to ticketholders, considering it includes a buffet breakfast.

A home away from home -- apartments and villas

Qatar Accommodation Agency, official supplier of lodging for the event, aims to make 100,000-130,000 rooms available on any given night of the 28-day tournament.

There are already listings for ticketholders for one to six-bedroom apartments and villas, with prices for ticketholders ranging from $84 to $875 per night. Most are easily accessible by public transport and the villas are fully equipped with kitchens, washing machines, pools and gyms.

This accommodation, like others provided by the Accommodation Agency, will be rented out on a first-serve basis, via a staggered release in line with FIFA's ticketing phases or in packages provided by Qatar Airways.

On top of official accommodation, it will provide a booking platform similar to Airbnb for residents to rent out their homes to traveling fans. By applying for a license from Qatar Tourism, residents or owners of buildings can also list their apartments on other portals, such as Airbnb.