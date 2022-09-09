Manchester United lose at home on Erik Ten Hag's European debut 1-0 to Real Sociedad

(CNN) A Brais Méndez penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to take all three points at Old Trafford 1-0 as a Manchester United side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo made a slow start to its Europa League campaign.

The match kicked off following a minute's silence to pay respect to the UK's Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The fixture went ahead following consultation with UEFA and the Football Association, but without any music played in the stadium and both sides sporting black armbands.

A subdued, below-capacity crowd watched as Erik Ten Hag's side toiled without scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo, making his first ever appearance in the Europa League and playing in his first season outside the Champions League since 2002, came closest to scoring when his first-half, headed effort was ruled out for offside.

Real Sociedad celebrate after taking the lead.

But it was a frustrating night for the Portuguese star who was in the starting line-up following a four week period starting on the bench. The forward made it clear earlier in the summer that he wanted to leave United, citing his desire to play in the Champions League as the main reason for trying to force a move.

