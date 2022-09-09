Zelensky claims significant gains in northeastern Ukraine as key city retaken

(CNN) Ukrainian officials say the military has made sweeping gains in a counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region, with President Volodymyr Zelensky asserting that a key city in the region has been reclaimed by Ukrainian forces and that Russian offensives across the country are being repelled.

Zelensky posted a video on his social media accounts with Ukrainian soldiers standing above a building in the key Kharkiv city of Balakliia , which was under Russian occupation for six months, alongside the Ukrainian flag.

"The order is fulfilled. Russian occupational troops have withdrawn," one of the soldiers says in the video.

A video posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Facebook page on Thursday September 8, claims his soldiers have retaken the key Kharkiv city of Balakliia.

Ukrainian troops have also reached the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region -- a key logistics and supply hub for Russian forces -- according to a photo showing Ukrainian soldiers holding a flag in front of a signpost at the southern entrance of the city, geolocated by CNN. Ukrainian forces have not yet retaken the city, which is roughly 70 miles (112 kilometers) east of Kharkiv.

Russian military bloggers and analysts have said that Ukrainian forces' push towards Kupyansk aims to cut off supply lines to the strategic city of Izium to the south. Usually supportive of the Russian campaign in Ukraine, many have criticized Moscow's failure to predict a Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv, and the lack of troops and equipment in numbers capable of stopping a Ukrainian push.

