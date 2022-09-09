London (CNN) With her husband's accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Camilla has become Queen Consort and will take on a new and more prominent role alongside King Charles III.

Netflix drama "The Crown" has brought that turbulent period into focus in recent seasons, introducing some viewers to Camilla and reminding others of her past.

So, what can we expect from Britain's new Queen Consort?

Born Camilla Shand in July 1947, she was brought up in the English countryside, where she developed a passion for horses.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are seen together in late 1979 before his marriage to Diana.

She reportedly met Prince Charles at a polo match in Windsor in 1970 and they became friends. The following year Charles joined the Royal Navy and, while he was away, Camilla married cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple had two children during the 1970s.

Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 in an apparently fairytale ceremony watched by millions around the world. But he admitted in 1994 that he had been having an extramarital affair with Camilla.

Diana confirmed his infidelity and her own the following year during a bombshell interview with the BBC when she famously said, "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

Prince Charles is seen talking to Camilla Parker Bowles at a polo match in Cirencester Park, England, in July 1975.

Camilla divorced from Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995. Charles and Diana divorced the following year and Camilla all but vanished from public life as public and media support swung behind the princess. The pro-Diana, anti-Camilla sentiment was compounded by the outpouring of sympathy for Diana after she was killed in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997.

In 1999, Clarence House embarked on a program to reintroduce Camilla to the public with a carefully orchestrated first appearance with Charles outside the Ritz Hotel in London. She moved into Clarence House to be with Charles and her name started appearing on official paperwork.