There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of J.Crew and Colombian jewelry designer Paula Mendoza’s golden collab, SodaStream’s also golden release and a duo of comfy shoes from Cole Haan.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion

Loungewear essentials in organic cotton

Parachute x MATE the Label Parachute

Parachute and MATE the Label are both passionate about a) great linens and comfies and b) sustainability, so it makes sense they’d partner up for a collab. The result is a collection (starting at $48) of loungewear made from organic cotton that’s everything you’ll want to cozy up in for fall: Think mix-and-match tops and bottoms in complementary tones of blue, khaki and fog, so you can combine as the temps (and mood) dictates.

A sculptural collection from the Colombia-based jewelry brand

J.Crew x Paula Mendoza Jewelry

Colombian jewelry designer Paula Mendoza has joined forces with J.Crew to launch a sculptural collection that takes inspiration from pre-Columbian art. Expect thickly rounded, surrealist ear cuffs, rings, drop earrings, studs, bracelets and more to glam up your fall wardrobe starting at $120.

Wardrobe classics (responsibly) made to last

Everlane Editions Capsule: The Power of Ten

Everlane has just dropped its first capsule of wardrobe staples like silk shirts, cropped crew sweaters, high-waist sailor jeans, oversized turtlenecks and more that are made with longevity versus seasonality in mind. Startarting at $68, the 10-piece collection is all about warm neutrals and coastal colorways broken up with minimalist patterns and bursts of color — resulting in pieces you’ll look forward to mixing and matching for seasons to come.

The WRK and Wing Ox join the line

Cole Haan 5.ZERØGRAND

A new season means new footwear needs, and Cole Haan’s just dropped two new pairs that include limited-edition sneakers and some wingtips designed for comfort. The running-inspired sneaker, 5.ZERØGRAND WRK, is the fruit of a collaboration with Jeff Staple and made for outdoor activities. The 5.ZERØGRAND Wing Ox is also inspired by both wingtips (in terms of looks) and running shoes (in terms of construction) with a design that combines a cord-lacing system with a ton of cushioning.

Beauty

Mascara so hyped it has a 11,000-plus-person waitlist

Tower28 MakeWave Mascara REBECCA GRANT

Tower 28’s vegan and cruelty-free clean beauty line just added the MakeWaves Mascara, and the hype is so big around it that the waitlist (at our last check) was at 11,000 people. Why? A Triple-Wave wand that has bands designed to get every lash, plus some high-tech science resulting in an ingredient that memorizes the wave of your lash for great definition.

Home goods

A four-piece set for rituals and gathering

Our Place Shabbat Set

Our Place might be famous for its Always Pan, but the brand also has a line of Traditionware honoring how culture, cooking, ritual and gathering all intersect. The newest addition to the line is a four-piece Shabbat Set ($150) that includes an Oven Pan that can go on the stovetop too (hello, blintzes and challah), a nontoxic nonstick oven mat for a sustainable parchment paper swap, a 100% cotton Challah Cover-Up to drape over two loaves and two Let There Be Light Candlesticks made from natural beeswax and timed to last four hours.

Vinegar made from a prized Japanese variety of strawberries

Brightland x Oishii Lush Strawberry Vinegar

Brightland (you might know them for its olive oil) just restocked a really special collaboration with Oishii, a huge indoor vertical strawberry farm: A limited-run of strawberry vinegar LUSH, made from a prized Japanese strawberry variety. If the customer requests to bring it back have anything to say, we’re expecting the perfect bit of brightness to send off the summer.

New shades for your autumnal bed and bath

Brooklinen Fall Collection

Brooklinen has been dropping collection after collection this year, and now the bed linens and toweling company has just come out with a cozy fall line featuring a ton of new shades and patterns. The brand’s flannel sheets have gotten their first color refresh (hello, earth tones), and there are new shades of sienna, pine, ocean and hibiscus for linens like bath towels and robes. Shop the new collection, starting at $75, on the Brooklinen site before colorways start to sell out.

Grown-up bean bags in Stacey Bendet’s colorful designs

Lovesac x Alice + Olivia

Lovesac’s grown-up Citysac Covers for bean bags and poufs have just gotten a fall makeover in two signature Alice + Olivia prints: the Sassy Stace and the Flower Garden. Choose between a rainbow print of top-knotted, Jackie-O-glassed women or a floral print featuring a dark background and bright pops of color.

A stylish seltzer maker fit for holiday entertaining

SodaStream Gold Terra Sparkling Water Maker

SodaStream already has us thinking about the holidays with the launch of the gold edition of its Terra sparkling water maker. The glammed-up version of the sleek SodaStream, released as a $99.99, holiday-season limited-edition model, features a matte white exterior with gold accents and a (dishwasher-safe) carbonating bottle with touches of gold too. Let the extremely hydrated festive season begin.

A trio of shades for your own IRL Dreamhouse

Backdrop x Barbie Paint Collection Backdrop

Barbiecore strikes again: A new collab between the iconic doll brand and paint and wallcoverings brand Backdrop has resulted in a trio of colors dropping in time for the 60th anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse. Create a statement wall (or room) in turquoise blue, bubblegum pink and vibrant lilac — half gallons are $45 and gallons are $69 at Backdrop.

Electronics

Beam your in-flight entertainment to your earbuds

Twelve South AirFly Twelve South

Use your own earbuds for in-flight entertainment with Twelve South’s new addition to its lineup, the AirFly. It’s the companion to the AirFly Pro and AirFly Duo but priced way less at $34.99. The adapter plugs into the headphone jack and turns into a transmitter for your wireless

headphones or earbuds with a 20-hour battery — making eight hours of seat-bound entertainment way more comfy (and with way better audio).