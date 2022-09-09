Today, you’ll find a deal on Parachute’s Soft Rib Robe, a discounted Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Charging Station and savings on Cloud Paper. All that and more below.

Whether you’re stuck working from your kitchen table, your couch or even — gasp! — your bed, your posture is likely suffering. It’s time you made your remote office setup more comfortable. Thankfully, Flexispot’s Tech Day event is right now, offering standing desks, chairs and workstation accessories for less. If you’re already the proud owner of a desk you like, transform it into a standing desk with one of Flexispot’s standing desk converters, also on sale, which happen to be our pick for best standing desk converters.

Cloud Paper offers sustainable alternatives for your home — think paper towels, tissues, toilet paper and more — delivered straight to your doorstep. Choose a two-, three- or four-month increment and get your essentials in a totally plastic-free, recyclable and compostable box. To celebrate its latest launches, Cloud Paper is offering an extra 5% off your first bundle subscription order with code BUNDLE, now through Sept. 13.

Parachute is known for its high-quality linens, loungewear and more — including our favorite linen sheets, gorgeous bed frames and more. If you want to prioritize comfort and style, don’t miss this discount on Parachute’s Soft Rib Robe. Available in three neutral shades, this modern robe features Turkish cotton and seamless design for maximum coziness this autumn. Regularly $109, it’s just $65 right now.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 looks like a sculpture or a jewelry store window display. But it’s not only about aesthetics — our pick for the best MagSafe Apple charging station seamlessly juices up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in record speeds. Right now you can snag this home office upgrade for 15% off with code WWA15.

Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. The bestselling 7500 model and a plentitude of handy attachments is around $300 off its regular value at Nordstrom — beating the low we saw in July by $50. If you’ve had your eye on this kitchen game-changer, now’s the time to buy.

More deals to shop

• Curl up this autumn with a cozy blanket — this waffle-knit number from Casper is half off right now.

• If your WFH setup could use a little love, shop this promo at Office Depot, with up to 60% on select chairs and other desk furniture.

• Now through Sept. 18, you’ll save 20% on three Cuisinart coffee machines.

• Keep track of all your valuables with a handy Tile Mate, which conveniently attaches to your key ring or luggage.

• Give your backyard some TLC and shop Greenworks and Sun Joe lawn mowers, on sale now at Woot!

• Arc’teryx offers top-notch outdoor gear — skip the premium prices and shop discounts on the brand right now at REI.

• You can save on a bunch of Our Place kitchen wares right now, including the marquee Always Pan.

• High schoolers are returning to class, and the Texas Instruments TI-84+ is the preferred calculator companion for students from algebra to AP Calc. Save $40 on it right now.

• Save on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ right now at Target.

• Right now at eBay, you can save almost 60% on an open-box Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Deals you may have missed

Anker is far and away our brand of choice when it comes to chargers — earning the top three spots in our testing. The Nano II is impressively powerful, even if it ranked just shy of our rankings. You’ll be able to juice up a phone, tablet and more in no time. This compact charger is $14 off when you clip the on-page coupon.

Sturdy, insulated and dishwasher-safe, this bottle is a must-have for on-the-go coffee this fall. At full price it’s quite the investment, but right now the Stanley is nicely discounted at REI. Constructed from stainless steel and sporting a rubberized grip, this bottle keeps your beverages perfectly hot (or cold), making it a worthy upgrade for daily use.

Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $27.64 at Target — one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money. The discount is available when you log in to Target Circle (it’s free and easy) and clip the coupon. Plus, RedCard members score an additional 5% off.