A hurricane will make its closest pass to Southern California in 25 years, adding to California's weather woes

(CNN) More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.

As it moves north, it could bring heavy rainfall and the threat of flash flooding. And -- far from providing relief from California's extreme heat -- the hurricane's winds could actually push temperatures higher in some locations.

Hurricane Kay is forecast to track north, parallel to the Baja California peninsula, through Friday. It will then turn westward away from the coast just shy of the US border with Mexico, but not before making the closest pass to Southern California for a hurricane since 1997's Hurricane Nora.

Kay is expectedn to remain at hurricane strength until it's around 250 miles from San Diego, something only four other storms have done since 1950, according to the National Weather Service, before weakening as it moves closer.

But the storm doesn't need to be strong "for this to be a major concern for Southern California," said Brandt Maxwell, a San Diego NWS meteorologist.