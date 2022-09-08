What can the world expect from King Charles III?

London (CNN) Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the British throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.

In a statement released shortly after the official announcement of her passing, Charles described the death of his "beloved" mother as "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family." The coming days will be a time during which Charles both assumes his new duties and mourns a great personal loss.

After a lifetime in the public eye, he is a familiar figure to many in Britain and around the globe. But no one yet knows what kind of monarch King Charles III -- the title he has taken, ending years of speculation -- will become.

As CNN's royal correspondent, I've reported on Britain's new king for many years and traveled around the world with him.

One of the best insights I had was when I was invited with a group of other journalists to Dumfries House, his stately home near Glasgow in Scotland, in 2018 ahead of his 70th birthday . I spent two days there and was given unusual access to Charles and many of those closest to him. I was treated to tours of the estate, high tea, dinners and a spectacular bagpiping performance beside a roaring open fire.

