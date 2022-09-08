Carlos Alcaraz reaches first grand slam semifinal after marathon, late-night finish against Jannik Sinner

(CNN) At close to 2:50 a.m. local time in New York, Carlos Alcaraz triumphed in a captivating, five-set encounter against Jannik Sinner at the US Open to reach his first grand slam semifinal.

It was, by almost half an hour, the latest ever finish in the tournament's history. The 19-year-old Alcaraz dropped to the floor and put his hand over his face in disbelief when he sealed match point having come perilously close to defeat in the previous set.

The 6-3 6-7 6-7 7-5 6-3 victory lasted five hours and 15 minutes; it was Alcaraz's second consecutive late finish at the US Open after his five-set victory against Marin Cilic in the previous round.

Sinner was serving for the match at 5-4 in the fourth set, but Alcaraz hit back by winning the next three games in a row to force a decider -- saving a match point in the process.

The 21-year-old Sinner then led by a break in the fifth set, too, only for Alcaraz to once again refuse to bow down. He becomes the youngest grand slam semifinalist since compatriot Rafael Nadal in 2005.

