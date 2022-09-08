Opinion: Tips for picking a college major

(CNN) Suddenly, my college campus feels almost normal. Yes, we all know the pandemic lurks around every corner, but for the first time since January 2020, a semester is beginning and it feels pretty good -- with students, their families, faculty and staff bustling about.

Weighing on the newest students, as they proceed through orientations and into their first classes, is a choice: What are they going to major in?

David M. Perry

In an ideal world, students would have lots of time to figure out their direction. They would try a bunch of courses, figure out what interests them and just spend some time learning for the sake of learning. But we've never really lived in that ideal, and the crises of the last decade and more -- first the Great Recession, now the pandemic -- have only intensified the pressure on college undergraduates to make the "right choice."

My advice is this: It's better to thrive in a major that you love than to chase a bigger paycheck. You'll be happier, but also you'll make more money as a top graduate in any field than you will as a mediocre graduate of something you think might be more lucrative. And best of all, the data backs up my advice.

I'm the undergraduate adviser for history majors and minors at the University of Minnesota. Recruiting and supporting students who want to study history is literally my job, and the news these days isn't great for humanists like me. According to a new survey from the Federal Reserve, almost half of all arts and humanities majors are worried that they made the wrong choice.