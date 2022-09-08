Liverpool's difficult start to the season continues with 4-1 Champions League hammering away to Napoli

(CNN) From a Liverpool perspective, the biggest positive to take from the team's humiliating 4-1 defeat to Napoli is at least it was only four.

The red shirts were carved open time and time again, particularly in the first half, and only some wayward finishing -- including a missed penalty from Napoli striker Victor Oshimen -- kept the scoreline to a semi-respectable 3-0 at half time.

An early penalty from Piotr Zieliński after a James Milner handball set the tone for the match, as wave after wave of blue shirts descended on Alisson's goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold -- who has endured a particularly torrid start to the season -- and Joe Gomez were caught out on numerous occasions in the first half, before André-Frank Zambo Anguissa finally got Napoli's second, slotting the ball past Alisson after a smart exchange with Zielinski.

Then just before the break, Champions League debutant Giovanni Simeone, who had come on as a substitute for Oshimen, was gifted an easy tap-in after being found completely unmarked in front of goal by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

