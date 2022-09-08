(CNN) Barcelona began its 2022/23 Champions League campaign in perfect fashion on Wednesday night with Robert Lewandowski scoring an historic hat-trick on the way to a 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen.

New summer signing Franck Kessié headed home to open the scoring, before Lewandowski -- who joined the Spanish giants from Bayern Munich during the transfer window -- found his scoring touch.

The 34-year-old bent home a delightful first goal from the edge of the box before Jan Sykora headed past Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the stroke of halftime to give the Czech champions a glimmer of hope.

However, Lewandowski shut that door just minutes later, his diving header at the back post reinstating Barça's two-goal lead as the first half ticked away.

Midway through the second half, the Polish striker had his first hat-trick for his new club when -- in a mirror image of his first goal -- he curled past the despairing Jindřich Staněk in the Plzen goal.

Read More