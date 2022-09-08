Today, you’ll find a deal on the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, a discounted Stanley The Master Unbreakable Bottle and savings on an Anker Nano II USB-C Charger. All that and more below.

If you want clean floors but don’t have the time (or patience) to vacuum, let a robot do your dirty work. The Roomba E6, outfitted with Wi-Fi and smart navigation and ideal for homes with pets, is currently seeing a massive discount in refurbished condition.

$59.99 $45.99 at Amazon

Anker is far and away our brand of choice when it comes to chargers — earning the top three spots in our testing. The Nano II is impressively powerful, even if it ranked just shy of our rankings. You’ll be able to juice up a phone, tablet and more in no time. This compact charger is $14 off when you clip the on-page coupon.

$72 $45.73 at REI

Sturdy, insulated and dishwasher-safe, this bottle is a must-have for on-the-go coffee this fall. At full price it’s quite the investment, but right now the Stanley is nicely discounted at REI. Constructed from stainless steel and sporting a rubberized grip, this bottle keeps your beverages perfectly hot (or cold), making it a worthy upgrade for daily use.

$59.99 $27.64 at Target

Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $27.64 at Target — one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money. The discount is available when you log in to Target Circle (it’s free and easy) and clip the coupon. Plus, RedCard members score an additional 5% off.

$399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

No matter what kind of mess you’re dealing with, the V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum is a great option for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the V7 offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet. Today only, you can score $100 off this premium vacuum.

More deals to shop

• Get your floors squeaky clean with the Dyson Ball Animal 2, designed for homes with pets and now $200 off.

• Outfit your home with Blink outdoor security cameras for peace of mind at a hefty discount.

• Save an extra $4 with code FIRE and snag a Fire TV Stick Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote for under $20.

• Perfect for gym workouts or study sessions, these Beats Flex wireless earbuds are just $34.99 with code FLEXIT at Woot!.

• Right now at Ulta, Tarte’s Tartelette Tubing Mascara is half off — a great steal for this lasts-all-day makeup.

• With back-to-school season in full swing, be sure to stock up on trusty Bentgo lunch boxes, now just $22.99 with the clipped coupon.

• Lisa Says Gah is offering 20% off sitewide with code FALL20, so shop dozens of styles and cute accessories and save.

• Adobe Photoshop and Premiere are 40% off at Amazon for a limited time — don’t miss this deal on an essential.

• This streamlined, foldable Squatty Potty is on sale, so shop now — you’ll likely thank yourself later.

