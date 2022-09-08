Chinese pine nut picker rescued after drifting 300km in hydrogen balloon

Hong Kong (CNN) A man who lost control of his hydrogen balloon while harvesting pine nuts in China has been found and rescued -- after landing in a forest two days later and more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) away.

The man, surnamed Hu, had been working alongside a colleague on Sunday in Hailin county, Heilongjiang province, when they lost control of the balloon. While his colleague jumped to safety, Hu missed his chance and drifted away.

He was not found until 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday when -- after tracing his mobile phone signal -- a rescue team made up of more than 500 people from the local police and fire departments spotted his balloon stuck in a tree, state-run Global Times reported on Wednesday.

"I almost gave up," Hu told the Chinese state-run broadcaster CCTV. "Thanks to the rescuers, otherwise, I wouldn't be alive."

Hu told interviewers he had been cold and hungry during the ordeal. However, he was largely unharmed, suffering what were described as only minor injuries to his waist.

