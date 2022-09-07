A brutal heat wave brings record highs in the 110s and threatens power outages across California. And a hurricane could prolong it

(CNN) A record-breaking heat wave has baked the West for days -- fueling destructive wildfires and threatening rolling power shutoffs in California -- and it could last even longer due to the effects of a hurricane forming along Mexico's Pacific Coast.

The heat wave will be the hottest and longest on record for California for September, he said.

Pacific Gas & Electric, the nation's largest utility, has notified about 525,000 customers to prepare for potential rotating outages.

The California Independent System Operator -- which manages most of the state's power grid -- issued an emergency alert for Tuesday evening, saying grid conditions had worsened and energy supplies were insufficient to cover demand. The alert was lifted hours later and the operator thanked "consumer conservation."

While relief was expected Thursday, the oppressive heat is now expected to last through at least Friday.

Hurricane Kay will bring strong rains and high winds to the Mexican coast, but far from its center, the storm will also dictate the weather pattern for Southern California.

Kay will still be about 220 miles south of San Diego on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles, but the flow around the storm will bring easterly winds to the area, which could bring extreme heat all the way down to the beaches.

The weather service in San Diego extended the excessive heat warning for the region through Friday to account for the possibility of high temperatures well into the 90s to 100 reaching the coast.

Debbie Chang, left, and Kim Burrell load bottled water into a cart to be distributed to people on the street in Sacramento on Tuesday.

Scorching hot temperatures shatter records

Numerous heat records have been set across the West, according to the weather service.

In California, San Francisco airport hit 97 degrees Monday, breaking a daily record. Salinas hit 103 degrees, shattering the previous record of 92 degrees set in 2004. Livermore hit a record high of 116.

Salt Lake City hit 104 Monday, the hottest September day on record and also the 32nd day this year with temperatures reaching at least 100 degrees, beating the previous record by 11 days.

Temperatures in Billings, Montana, reached 100 degrees Monday, which tied a previous record. This was the first time Billings has hit 100 degrees twice in the same September.

Scientists say searing heat is part of a global pattern of rising temperatures , and climate change is making heat waves hotter and more frequent.

Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities have heated the planet by about 1.2 Celsius since pre-industrial times and that warmer baseline means higher temperatures can be reached during extreme heat events, scientists say.

A firefighting helicopter performs a water drop as the Fairview Fire burns Tuesday near Hemet, California.

Wildfires ignited throughout the West

The hot and dry conditions also mean that fires will spread more quickly, rage more intensely and burn for longer.