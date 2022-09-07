The killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years has been identified using genealogy technology

(CNN) Investigators have used genealogy technology to determine the killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years before her remains were identified using the same technique earlier this year, authorities said.

Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, but it took more than three decades for investigators to determine that a body found in Dade County, Georgia, in December 1988 belonged to her, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced earlier this year.

Now, her killer has been identified as Henry Fredrick "Hoss" Wise, a truck driver who drove through Dade County on his regular trucking route, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Office Keri Farley said during a news conference Tuesday.

Chahorski's case is "the first time that we know of that investigative genealogy was used to identify both the victim and the killer in the same case," Farley noted.

Wise, who was also a stunt driver, died in a stunt car accident in 1999, Farley said. He had a criminal history that included theft, assault and obstruction of a police officer, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release

Read More