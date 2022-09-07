CNN —

A 19-year-old man is in custody after the Memphis Police Department issued alerts about an “armed and dangerous” suspect believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in the Tennessee city, according to posts from the department’s Twitter account.

Police tweeted about Wednesday evening that residents should be on the lookout for the suspect.

“If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved,” police tweeted.

“If you do not need to be out, please stay home!,” city officials tweeted.

About 9:30 p.m., police tweeted that a shelter in place for the area where the suspect was detained had been lifted.

CNN has reached out to police for comment.

Police earlier tweeted a photo of the suspect and in another post identified him as Ezekiel Kelly.

Authorities said they believed he was driving a gray Toyota with an Arkansas license plate (AEV63K).

This is a developing story and will be updated.