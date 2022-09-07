Two sisters who survived the Holocaust died in Alabama 11 days apart

(CNN) Two sisters who survived the Holocaust, and fulfilled their fathers dream to make it to America, died days apart from each other in Alabama, according to the Alabama Holocaust Education Center.

The sisters immigrated to the United States after the war, eventually settling down in Birmingham. The sisters remained close friends and together shared their experience with people across the state.

"Ilse was one of the first Holocaust survivors in Birmingham to share her story of survival with students," AHEC said in the post announcing her death.

"Ruth was blessed and cursed with the ability to remember almost everything, including the horrors of her wartime experiences and the losses of those dearest to her," the center said. "Ruth began sharing her personal testimony as early as 1951, despite the pain that resurfaced with each telling. She frequently spoke to students, touching the lives of thousands," the center added.

