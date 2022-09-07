A woman died in the Grand Canyon while hiking in extremely high temperatures, park says

(CNN) A woman who embarked on a multi-day backpacking trip through the Grand Canyon National Park died on a trail Sunday, the park said.

Delphine Martinez, 59, of Window Rock, Arizona, "became disoriented and later unconscious" while hiking along the Thunder River Trail and was not able to be resuscitated, a release from the park said.

While the park did not release Martinez's cause of death, it noted that high temperatures in the inner canyon were well over 100 degrees on Sunday. At Phantom Ranch, which lies at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, the high temperature reached approximately 115 degrees, the release said.

Martinez died about one mile from where the Tapeats Creek and Colorado River converge, the parks service said. Her death is being investigated by the parks service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

"Park rangers at Grand Canyon National Park urge visitors to Grand Canyon, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers, to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks," the release said.

