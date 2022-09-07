Fairview Fire continues 'burning in all directions on all flanks,' scorching over 9,000 acres, fire chief says

(CNN) The Fairview Fire has now charred more than 9,000 acres in the two days it's been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, which has spread to 9,846 acres and is 5% contained, has not shown signs of slowing down, either.

"The fire's burning in all directions, on all flanks," said Cal Fire Chief Josh Janssen during a news conference Wednesday morning.

"Because of the footprint of the fire, the fire was rapidly progressing towards the federal land and the decision was made to go unified with our federal cooperators so that we can collectively make the decisions that are right for both the public and the citizens in the area," Janssen said.

A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Fairview Fire burns on September 7, 2022, near Hemet, California.

This rapidly growing fire comes as California and many states on the West Coast swelter under a brutal heat wave , which is setting record high temperatures, fueling destructive wildfires and threatening rolling power shutoffs in California. The heat wave could last even longer due to the effects of a strengthening hurricane along Mexico's Pacific coast.

