People dressed in angel wings shielded LGBTQ students attending BYU from protesters

(CNN) Classes at Brigham Young University have just begun, and queer students are already being reminded of the complicated relationship they have with the private religious school.

When LGBTQ students, alumni and friends gathered off campus at a park in Provo, Utah, for a back-to-school event last weekend, they were met by dozens of protesters. Some openly carried handguns and others were carrying "God hates gays" signs and yelling, "There are no gays in heaven."

But soon, 12 people wearing 3-feet long "angel" wings shielded the Pride event attendees from the hate and showed them that more people stood with LGBTQ students than against them.

"When I saw the angels, to me, it was more than just angels. It was this way to physically embody and refute the claims that God hates gay people," said Maddison Tenney, a 23-year-old BYU student and one of the organizers of the event.

Tenney said the angel wings helped the "queens and kings" that were performing from seeing the protesters and kept the "queer kid safe." Most of the protesters, she said, left before the show ended.

