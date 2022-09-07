School just started but the debate surrounding gender and race in classrooms is already at a fever pitch

(CNN) It's been only a few weeks since millions of children returned to America's schools -- but the debate surrounding the teaching of gender identity and race is already at a fever pitch.

With new laws that restrict teaching about race, history and gender identity in effect in more than a dozen states, students are starting to see changes in the classroom and more might be coming in the next months.

"For teachers and for students, what this amounts to is an escalating campaign of censorship. A dramatically increased chilling effect that is leading to all kinds of negative outcomes within the classroom," said Jeremy Young, senior manager of free expression and education at PEN America who has been tracking censorship in US classrooms.

Young said those laws have so far impacted classrooms in multiple ways. They have led to teachers not bringing up topics that could be considered controversial to avoid trouble, curriculum and school policy changes, and books being banned from schools.

In Missouri, school librarians have been reviewing books available on campus for potential removal to comply with a new law that makes it a crime to give students books that contain sexually explicit material. If school employees violate the state law, they could be charged with a class A misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine of $2,000.

Meanwhile in Texas, the recent book removals have been linked more broadly to the ongoing efforts by community members rather than a direct response to legislative changes.

Kate Huddleston, an attorney with the ACLU of Texas, said there has been an alarming trend of school districts pulling books off shelves in recent months.

Backed by conservative lawmakers, the state's "critical race theory" law took effect in December and prohibits teachers from discussing "a widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs." There have not been many policies put in place implementing the state law, Huddleston said, but some schools are taking action to decide what books and reading materials students should have access to.

Nearly a dozen books were pulled late last year from libraries at the Leander Independent School District in Austin, Texas.

Many of those actions are book bans and generally target the history of racism, racial inclusion, gender identity and LGBTQ+ inclusion, she added.

"Districts are targeting books based on the ideas that they contain, and keeping those books off the shelves violates the First Amendment and violates student's rights to access a range of ideas," said Huddleston who added that the ACLU of Texas has been sending letters to school officials that include an analysis of how they are not complying with federal law.

One of those school districts was the Keller Independent School District in North Texas where a day before students returned to school last month, an administrator asked principals and librarians to temporarily remove more than 40 books from shelves on campus, Bryce Nieman, director of communications and legislative affairs at Keller ISD told CNN.

The books, including all versions of the Bible and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank's diary, were challenged by parents and community members in the past year but had to be reviewed once again under a new set of standards recently approved by the district's board of trustees, school officials said.

"If the books pass the new standards, as determined by reviews conducted in coordination with campus administration and librarians, the books will be promptly returned to shelves," Keller ISD Superintendent Rick Westfall said in a message to district families and employees.

A list of books posted on the district's website indicates the Anne Frank's diary adaption and all versions of The Bible have already been returned to circulation. The review of the rest of the books is ongoing, district officials said.

Keller ISD is also an example of how heated disputes at school board meetings are evolving in some places.

Numerous schools across the nation have discussed whether books like "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe and "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson are appropriate for students.

For more than a year, the meetings have been home to protests and long hours of public comments on diversity and equity plans, critical race theory and students' access to "inappropriate content." Complaints about certain books, including "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson often led to school officials ordering their removal. In many cases doing so meant not following existing policies or a formal process, according to an analysis of school book bans released by PEN America earlier this year.

Keller ISD and some other districts recently drafted and passed policies that give parents and trustees more oversight of what students read, and set in place strict review processes for the selection of library books. Young, the senior manager at PEN America, said nearly a dozen school districts in the past few weeks have changed their policies to make it easier to ban books based on their content.

In other school districts, the push to remove books including those exploring LGBTQ themes about sexuality and gender identity by commun