A cruise ship passenger died after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas

(CNN) A cruise ship passenger from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, authorities said.

The passenger, a mother in her 50s who was onboard the Royal Caribbean ship, Harmony of the Seas, was attacked in Green Cay, off the coast of Nassau, according to Royal Bahamas Police Force Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings.

While the cruise ship was docked in Nassau, the family booked an excursion with a local tour company that took them to a popular snorkeling area, she said.

Family members then saw a shark attacking the woman and rushed to her aid. The mother had suffered bites to her "upper extremities," Skippings said.

Operators from the tour company and family members were able the pull the woman onto the boat and rushed to the nearest dock, where paramedics responded and reported no vital signs of life, Skippings said.

