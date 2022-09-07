Nick Kyrgios 'devastated' after quarterfinal defeat to Karen Khachanov as he destroys two rackets on court

(CNN) This US Open seemed like a golden opportunity for Nick Kyrgios to win his first-ever grand slam.

And, as he crashed out in a five-set epic to Russia's Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals, Kyrgios' frustration at such an opportunity slipping away simmered over: he smashed two rackets on the floor, buckling their frames beyond use.

Khachanov, meanwhile, stood on the opposite side of the net with his arms aloft, celebrating his 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 victory.

"I honestly feel like sh*t," Kyrgios told reporters. "I feel like I've let so many people down. These four tournaments [the grand slams] are the only ones that ever are going to matter. It's just like you've got to start it all again. I have to wait till Australian Open. It's just devastating. Like, it's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win."

