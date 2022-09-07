2022 NFL season preview: how to watch and who to watch out for

Heading into the season as reigning champions, the Rams will see their championship banner lifted into the rafters of the stadium to commemorate the moment.

But Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't getting wrapped up in the emotion of it.

"I'm going to be ready to play football. I'm going to be ready to go out there and play against Buffalo," he said. "It's a brand-new year, brand new group of guys that we have, brand new season. It'll be cool to see it, but at the same time, we got a task at hand. We're ready to go."

Following another season of thrills and spills last time out, 32 teams stuffed full of talented players and innovative coaches prepare to do it all again with the ultimate prize waiting at the end of the tunnel: eternal immortality in the shape of a Super Bowl ring.

So ahead of kickoff in California, here's a look at the runners and riders, as well as the new signings, rookies and MVP contenders to keep an eye on this year.

Contenders

That glittering, sparkling ring given to the eventual Super Bowl winner is quite the carrot.

That light at the end of the tunnel is what teams are playing for: the opportunity to be crowned the best team in the NFL for the 2022 season.

As well as the two Super Bowl LVI participants -- the Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals -- there are a whole other host of high-powered teams vying to be competing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy come February.

Matt Bowen, former NFL player and current analyst for ESPN, believes the favorites to lift the trophy are one his former teams, the Buffalo Bills, coming off last season's heartbreaking overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round.

The ascension of quarterback Josh Allen -- who Bowen calls a "top three quarterback" in the NFL -- combined with the offseason signing of Von Miller makes for a potent challenger, according to Bowen.

Allen looks to pass against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 3, 2021.

"What they have at the skill positions offensively, the additions they've made," Bowen told CNN Sport . "And with Allen right now, that is the most quarterback centric-offense in the NFL. What I mean by that is the offense runs through him.

"Everything runs through him. The pass game, the quarterback run game, the ability to make plays outside of structure, the ability to run with the football, the ability to carry that football team. And why you add someone like Von Miller is because he is a closer. You added Von Miller because you've had two great seasons, but you've given up over 80 points total in two years of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs," he added.

"You need someone to sack and hit Patrick Mahomes in January and that's my opinion why they added Von Miller. Now, that includes all the rest of the AFC teams with the amount of quarterback talent in the AFC. But if I'm running the Buffalo Bills right now, I need someone to put Patrick Mahomes on the ground in critical situations. They were so close last year and Mahomes would get outside the pocket and make a play.

"They have to make those plays. And that's why you spend the money, that's why you invest in someone like Von Miller, who even at age 33, is still a top 50 overall player in the NFL and still one of the top edge rushers -- because when the lights are on, in the game's biggest moments, that's where he shows up and that's what you want."

Ahead of the season opening game between the Rams and the Bills, Rams head coach Sean McVay described facing the Bills as a "great challenge against a great football team.

"There's no weaknesses, they're strong in every phase, they're well coached, got great players at the key spots," McVay said. "Like I mentioned the other day, there's a reason why everybody's talking so highly about this team, and it's been earned. We're excited about the challenge."

Miller holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVI.

In an extremely competitive AFC, with star quarterbacks, offenses and defenses throughout, fans are in store for some high-quality football and competitive clashes.

Alongside the Bills and the Bengals, Bowen highlights the LA Chargers, the Chiefs, the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts as some of the possible contenders from the AFC

Bowen said: "I don't care if it was when I played, before I played or now, those games are extremely hard to win and, this year, even more so. Games in the AFC are going to be extremely hard to win. There are so many contenders in that conference."

In the NFC, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterbacked by Tom Brady, lead the way as the favorites.

Despite having an unannounced 11-day break during preseason, Brady -- now 45 years old and a seven-time Super Bowl winner -- and his high-powered offense look ready to rumble yet again.

"Brady can still throw 4,500 yards a season. That's what they can do. Now, they've had some injuries already up front on the offensive line," Bowen explained.

"It's something to monitor but, with Tom Brady, that receiving corps, what they can do in more of a pass heavy system. Then you flip over to the defensive side of the ball and the personnel they have at all three levels of the defense. Still one of the top defenses in the NFL and especially in the NFC. They're in the mix."

Bowen also thinks the defending champion Rams, the San Francisco 49ers, the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints will be competing head-to-head come playoff time.