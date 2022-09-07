Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds

(CNN) Being pregnant is tough enough, but with the added pressure of work, a shaky economy and the risks of Covid-19, it can seem overwhelming. But if it's possible, expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.

Women with higher fluctuations were more likely to report that their babies often seemed angry, crying or fussing when left in a crib; showed distress when they were tired; and clung to a parent when introduced to an unfamiliar adult, the study said.

"We know that infants experiencing chronic stimulation of the stress response system (chronically elevated cortisol), or 'toxic stress,' without the buffer of a caring adult have impact on early brain development, immune system and epigenetics," said Dr. Marian Earls, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Healthy Mental & Emotional Development, in an email. She was not involved in the study.

These children may have "poor self-control, poor peer relationships, school problems, and aggression," as well as attachment disorders, behavior problems, and depression and other mood disorders, the statement said.

However, a 2019 study found that if a child has a caring adult that can provide a safe and stable nurturing relationship, many childhood adversities can be modified.

Gathering stress data in real time

Researchers had 72 women complete surveys about their stress levels up to four times a day over a 14-week period during pregnancy. When their babies turned 3 months old, mothers filled out the Infant Behavior Questionnaire , a survey that measures infant temperament.

Measuring the highs and lows of stress in real time during pregnancy allowed scientists to see a more comprehensive picture of the women's levels of tension.

High fluctuations could mean that "individuals have more instability in their current life circumstances, or that those individuals might have a tendency to perceive their circumstances to be less stable or they have more difficulty regulating their emotions," said lead study author Leigha MacNeill, research assistant professor of medical social sciences at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

These frequent changes may have important implications for children's emotional development, MacNeill said.

The next step in the study team's research is to look at how a mother's biology changes as her stress fluctuates, so researchers can learn more about how it affects the baby, she said.

Additionally, it's normal to experience some stress during pregnancy, so more data is needed to determine what types and levels of stress impact the mother and her baby, MacNeil said.

The pandemic did not affect stress patterns

While the researchers did not intend to conduct this study during a pandemic, it was a happy accident because it allowed them to examine if stress levels were different in pregnant women before and during Covid-19.

"We found that participants reported similar levels of stress patterns regardless of whether their stress measurements were taken before or during the pandemic," MacNeill said.

The study is limited, however, because most of the women were middle-to-upper class, partnered and well educated, which could have shielded them from much of the stress families felt during the pandemic, the authors say.

How you can reduce stress before and after pregnancy

It's natural to feel stressed during pregnancy, b