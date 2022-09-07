Thomas Tuchel sacked as Chelsea manager after disappointing start to season

(CNN) Chelsea has sacked manager Thomas Tuchel after a run of disappointing results this season.

The decision was made by the club's new owners and follows a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday.

In a short statement posted to the club's official website, Chelsea thanked Tuchel for his efforts but said it was looking to move in a new direction.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," the statement read.

"Chelsea's coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

