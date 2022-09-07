Oil and Energy
Liz Truss speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Britain September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Liz Truss speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Britain September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Hannah McKay/Reuters
Now playing
11:26
'The inbox from hell': British journalist lays out challenges for new UK PM
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:29
EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption to prep for winter
video thumbnail iea director 1
Now playing
03:04
IEA director says Europe needs to lower gas consumption to prepare for winter
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
Jens Buettner/dpa/AP
Now playing
02:55
Nord Stream 1 makes Europe more reliant on Russian gas. Here's why
bruno le maire ctw 0719
CNN
Now playing
02:50
French finance minister says country prepping for cutoff of Russian gas supply
amanpour peter szijjarto
CNN
Now playing
02:28
Hungarian foreign minister on why the country is still buying Russian energy
gas price explainer
Janos Kummer/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
02:44
Three reasons gas prices are expected to stay high
Christine Romans
CNN
Now playing
02:46
'Not acceptable': Biden calls out oil refinery profit margin in letter
biden putin SPLIT 0220
Getty Images
Now playing
02:33
Fact-checking Biden's claim that Putin shares blame for inflation
gas prices affil vpx screengrab
KTVK/KPHO
Now playing
01:17
Hear why this gas station owner is selling gas at a loss
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Now playing
01:57
This is what determines the price of gas
oecd secretary general mathias cormann
CNN
Now playing
03:18
OECD secretary-general explains global cost of the Russian oil embargo
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Now playing
02:33
How gas prices and inflation could impact midterm elections
MILL VALLEY, CA - MARCH 03: A customer pumps gasoline into his car at an Arco gas station on March 3, 2015 in Mill Valley, California. U.S. gas prices have surged an average of 39 cents in the past 35 days as a result of the price of crude oil prices increases, scheduled seasonal refinery maintenance beginning and a labor dispute at a Tesoro refinery. It is predicted that the price of gas will continue to rise through March. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MILL VALLEY, CA - MARCH 03: A customer pumps gasoline into his car at an Arco gas station on March 3, 2015 in Mill Valley, California. U.S. gas prices have surged an average of 39 cents in the past 35 days as a result of the price of crude oil prices increases, scheduled seasonal refinery maintenance beginning and a labor dispute at a Tesoro refinery. It is predicted that the price of gas will continue to rise through March. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
01:40
How to save money on gas by being more fuel efficient
SCHWEDT, GERMANY - MAY 03: In this aerial view, huge tanks for crude oil of the PCK oil refinery, which is majority owned by Russian energy company Rosneft and processes oil coming from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, stands on May 3, 2022 in Schwedt, Germany. European Union member states are to meet later this week to possibly agree on a phased-in ban on oil imports from Russia after Germany, which relies heavily on Russian energy imports, recently said it was willing to support a ban. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)
SCHWEDT, GERMANY - MAY 03: In this aerial view, huge tanks for crude oil of the PCK oil refinery, which is majority owned by Russian energy company Rosneft and processes oil coming from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, stands on May 3, 2022 in Schwedt, Germany. European Union member states are to meet later this week to possibly agree on a phased-in ban on oil imports from Russia after Germany, which relies heavily on Russian energy imports, recently said it was willing to support a ban. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)
Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images
Now playing
02:31
Oil industry consultant: 'Can't drill our way out of' Russian oil ban
Ursula von der Leyen
Reuters
Now playing
04:00
EU reaches deal on Russian oil ban. What will replace it?
London CNN Business  — 

The United Kingdom’s new prime minister is reportedly preparing to commit as much as £150 billion ($172 billion) to shield households and businesses from soaring energy bills, increasing government borrowing at a time when investors are already on edge about the country’s finances.

Liz Truss, who earlier this week succeeded Boris Johnson, told lawmakers Wednesday that she would unveil her plans to tackle sky-high energy prices on Thursday.

Truss is drawing up plans to freeze the average annual energy bill for households at around £2,500 ($2,860) for the next two years, the Financial Times reported. That would mean bills rising by 27% from their current level, but keep them well below the £3,549 ($3,954) they would hit starting in October without government intervention.

Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss speaks on stage on August 23, 2022 in Birmingham, England. Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are vying to become the new leader of the Conservative Party and the UK's next Prime Minister.
Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss speaks on stage on August 23, 2022 in Birmingham, England. Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are vying to become the new leader of the Conservative Party and the UK's next Prime Minister.
Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

The problem that should be keeping Liz Truss awake at night

It will be expensive. The FT reported that the plan could include £90 billion ($103 billion) in support to households, and up to £60 billion ($69 billion) for businesses, the FT said.

If so, that would outstrip the amount the government spent subsidizing the salaries of millions of workers during the pandemic to prevent mass layoffs by a whopping £80 billion ($91 billion). It would also dwarf the €95 billion ($94 billion) the German government has promised so far this year to help its households and businesses meet their energy costs.

Breaking the bank?

Like the rest of Europe, the United Kingdom is grappling with how to pay for its ambitious relief package.

The details of Truss’ plans are still unclear, but she has already made one thing certain: The UK government is not imposing a new “windfall tax” on the bumper profits its energy companies.

On Wednesday, she ruled out extending the £5 billion ($6 billion) tax former finance minister Rishi Sunak introduced in May on UK oil and gas producers to fund an earlier energy relief package.

“I am against a windfall tax,” she told parliament. “I believe it is the wrong thing to be putting companies off investing in the United Kingdom just when we need to be growing the economy,” she added.

Truss has repeatedly promised to cut taxes, rather than raise them, in the hope of reviving the ailing economy. Without a windfall tax, she’s likely to have to increase government borrowing to subsidize bills.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the country’s new finance minister, also indicated over the weekend that more borrowing was on the way.

“Given the severity of the crisis we face, there will need to be some fiscal loosening to help people through the winter,” he wrote in the FT.

Yet heavy borrowing — in addition to the tax cuts and extra defense spending promised by Truss during her campaign — risks further spooking investors already worried that the UK’s finances are on an unsustainable path.

That could send the pound into a tailspin, which would further drive up prices and make it harder to pay for essential imports. The currency has already lost nearly 15% of its value against the US dollar this year.

But Britons are in desperate need of support, beyond the £33 billion ($39 billion) the Institute for Government (IfG) calculates the government has already committed this year. That help has come through a mix of tax cuts, energy bill rebates and direct payments to households, the IfG said.

Without a new plan to hold down prices, the average yearly bill for millions could top £5,700 ($6,513) from next April, according to a Wednesday estimate by research firm Auxilione. Bills for small businesses are rising at an even faster rate.

Julia Horowitz contributed reporting.