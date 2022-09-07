Today, you’ll find a deal on the Instant Pot Duo, a discounted Philips Hue Starter Kit and savings at JBL. All that and more below.

Apple AirPods Max Apple

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever in Apple-certified refurbished condition right now. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; these like-new units will likely sell out quickly. (Not looking to drop that much cash? The AirPods 2 are also on sale right now.)

$179.99 $128.01 at Amazon

Philips Hue Philips Hue

Philips Hue is considered by many to be the gold standard of smart home lighting, and right now the brand is offering a discount on an older version of its starter kit. Decorate your bedroom with dimmable, colorful lights — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable. This kit includes three bulbs, a hub for effortless control and a Smart Button.

30% off any personalized product with code ONEDAY30

JBL Amazon

JBL makes our favorite budget over-ear headphones as well as a number of portable bluetooth speakers and much, much more. Today only, you can shop JBL’s site and get 30% off any personalized product when you use code ONEDAY30 at checkout. This deal is short-lived and sweet, so if you’ve had your eye on one of the brand’s many tech products, now’s your time to shop and save.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon

Score one of our favorite pressure cookers, the Instant Pot Duo, on sale at Woot! right now. With an intuitive interface, numerous preset functions and app control, this models promises to be the holy grail of small kitchen appliances — and it delivers. Even novice cooks can easily achieve great results on a wide variety of recipes, so shop this top-rated Instant Pot at over 20% off right now.

Up to 50% off sitewide

Sheertex Essential Sheer Tights Sheertex

Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult-status for their extreme durability, and now a bunch of their bestsellers are discounted as part of the brand’s warehouse sale. You can shop a range of closet staples at up to 65% off through the end of this month. From minimalist classics to colorful shapewear to patterned stockings, Sheertex’s sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your hosiery drawer. All the styles feature the tested Sheertex Knit technology, which balances both comfort and long-lasting resistance to wear-and-tear.

More deals to shop

• The Remington Smart Beard Trimmer delivers a consistent, quick trim; Our favorite beard trimmer is 15% off right now, matching the 2022 low.

• Snag some discounted Kindles and Fire Tablets at Woot! right now.

• Bundle some Vitamix blender essentials and get 36% off these kitchen game-changers at Nordstrom.

• During Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event, you’ll get up to 50% off cult-favorite brands like Urban Decay, Tarte, MAC, IT Cosmetics and more.

• This insulated Yeti rambler keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold — grab one while it’s on sale for chilly mornings ahead.

• Noise canceling and completely wireless, the EarFun Air S buds are down to $48.99 when you clip the on-page coupon and enter code EAIRSUS1 at checkout.

• Perfect for studying in the library or working in a cafe, these Beats Studio3 headphones expertly mute outside noise and fit snugly over-ear. Get a pair for just $180 right now.

• This sweat-wicking, chafe-reducing men’s Lululemon shirt is on sale today only, so don’t dilly dally.

• Want a new Le Creuset to add to (or start) your collection? This versatile Dutch oven is $250 right now — a steal for this beloved brand.

• Shop the Prodigy Savings Event at Bio Bidet by Bemis for great deals on bestsellers.

Deals you may have missed

