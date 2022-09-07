Seoul, South Korea A powerful typhoon tore through South Korea's southern industrial hubs on Tuesday, leaving at least two people dead, 10 missing and thousands displaced, authorities said.

Typhoon Hinnamnor left the Korean peninsula early on Tuesday after battering the southeastern industrial cities of Pohang, Gyeongju and Ulsan with strong winds and heavy rain.

It was moving northeast across the Sea of Japan and was expected to brush past Japan's northeastern city of Sapporo at around 9 p.m. local time, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Japanese authorities said the island of Hokkaido, where Sapporo is located, will face high winds and waves overnight and on Wednesday. Train services and flights were canceled in the southernmost island of Kyushu when the typhoon passed earlier on Tuesday.

In South Korea's Pohang city, a resident was swept away and killed by strong currents, and eight others were reported missing in submerged underground parking lots, the Ministry of Interior and Safety said.

