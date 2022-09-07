Sign up for CNN's Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.
(CNN)Buried in a shallow grave deep within a remote Indonesian cave, archaeologists have found the bones of a young individual they say could rewrite medical history.
Using radiocarbon dating techniques, scientists estimate the body has lain undisturbed for 31,000 years inside the Liang Tebo cave in eastern Kalimantan province in Borneo, according to research published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.
But the most striking aspect of the discovery was that the young man or woman was missing their lower left leg, with signs it had been carefully amputated when the person was a pre-teen or early teen before their death from unknown causes between 19 and 21, researchers said.
The otherwise remarkably intact skeleton was found by in 2020 by Australian and Indonesian archaeologists, who say the amputation reveals considerable surgical skill and is the earliest example in the archeological record, shaking up our understanding of sophistication of Stone Age humans.
"It's significant because it considerably pushes back our species' knowledge about surgery and complex medicine," said Maxime Aubert, a professor at Griffith University's Centre for Social and Cultural Research in Queensland, via email.
"They had to have a profound knowledge of human anatomy, how to stop the blood flow, anaesthesia, and antisepsis. All of these only became the norm very recently," Aubert wrote.
Experts had thought humans lacked the expertise to perform difficult procedures like amputation until the emergence of agriculture and permanent settlements transformed human society within the last 10,000 years.
Prior to this discovery, the oldest known amputee was an elderly farmer whose whose left forearm had been removed just above the elbow 7,000 years ago in what is now France, the study noted.
It was only 100 years ago that surgical amputation became a medical Western norm. Before developments like antibiotics, the study said, most people would have died at the time of amputation, either from blood loss and shock or from subsequent infection.
Community care
The individual had their lower left leg amputated as a child and survived for six to nine years after the surgery, according to the research.
There was was no trace of infection in the bones, and new bone growth had formed over the amputated area -- something that takes considerable time. Plus, while the rest of the skeleton was adult sized, the amputated bones stopped growing and retained their child size.
The surgeon or surgeons who performed the operation 31,000 years ago, likely with knives and scalpels made from stone, must have had detailed knowledge of anatomy and muscular and vascular systems to expose and negotiate the veins, vessels and nerves, and to prevent fatal blood loss and infection, the study sa