Tropical storm Earl strengthens into a hurricane

(CNN) Tropical storm Earl has strengthened into a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Earl, just the second of this Atlantic season, has sustained winds of 80 mph with even higher gusts.

The hurricane is moving north at 6 mph. It is expected to continue strengthening into a major, Category 3 storm as it passes east of Bermuda Thursday night.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Bermuda.

Earl is expected to eventually move northeast, away from any land mass.

"Earl's center is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda in 48-60 hours. However, the size of the wind field of the tropical cyclone is expected to increase significantly, and the Bermuda Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch," the hurricane center said.

The storm is forecast to move northeast from there, away from any land mass.

Read More