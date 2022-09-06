Brett Cross mourns the death of his 10-year-old nephew, Uziyah Garcia, whom he was raising as his own son. He&#39;s struggled to decide whether to send his two younger children back inside a school.
Uvalde children return to school after 21 students and teachers were slaughtered. But some kids refuse to go back to classrooms

By Holly Yan, Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera, CNN

Updated 12:06 AM ET, Tue September 6, 2022

(CNN)Zayon Martinez spent his final hour of second grade hiding under a desk while bullets flew through Robb Elementary School.

By the end of the carnage, 19 of his schoolmates and two teachers were killed. Now Zayon, who's supposed to start third grade Tuesday, doesn't want to set foot in another classroom, his father said.
"I went and talked to my son and I told him, 'They're gonna have more cops. They're gonna have higher fencing. And he wasn't having it," said Zayon's father, Adam Martinez.
"He said, 'It doesn't matter. They're not gonna protect us.'"
Zayon Martinez, 8, hid from the gunfire at Robb Elementary. He&#39;s now too traumatized to go back inside a classroom.
Zayon's fear is not unfounded. Since the tragic end to the last school year, the grief enveloping Uvalde, Texas, has been compounded by outrage.
Families learned law enforcement officers waited more than 70 minutes before entering the two classrooms where 19 students and two teachers lay mortally wounded.
