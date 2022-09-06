Uvalde children return to school after 21 students and teachers were slaughtered. But some kids refuse to go back to classrooms

(CNN) Zayon Martinez spent his final hour of second grade hiding under a desk while bullets flew through Robb Elementary School.

By the end of the carnage, 19 of his schoolmates and two teachers were killed . Now Zayon, who's supposed to start third grade Tuesday, doesn't want to set foot in another classroom, his father said.

"I went and talked to my son and I told him, 'They're gonna have more cops. They're gonna have higher fencing. And he wasn't having it," said Zayon's father, Adam Martinez.

"He said, 'It doesn't matter. They're not gonna protect us.'"

Zayon Martinez, 8, hid from the gunfire at Robb Elementary. He's now too traumatized to go back inside a classroom.

Zayon's fear is not unfounded. Since the tragic end to the last school year, the grief enveloping Uvalde, Texas, has been compounded by outrage.