City with just 20 days of fresh water left finds backup source — but they aren't out of the woods

(CNN) The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, will be able to use a nearby lake as a backup water supply, effectively extending its water countdown from 20 days to more than four months.

Officials completed a series of tests to ensure the water from the nearby lake is safe to drink and can be pumped through its pipes, city utilities director Maria Gilvarry told CNN. The new lake water could give them around 100 more days of water.

In the meantime, Gilvarry said, the city's water conservation efforts have increased its current supply to about 30 days. The sources combined effectively give Las Vegas a little more than four months of fresh water -- time officials will use to implement a new treatment process that can handle the contaminated water.

"This is a temporary fix to keep us with water," Gilvarry said. "We still need to fix the water quality issues upstream."

The Gallinas River, which provides water for Las Vegas, New Mexico, is so contaminated with charred soil and vegetation that the current filtration system cannot clean it.

