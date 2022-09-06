Over 100 Cuban migrants apprehended over the weekend in waters off South Florida

(CNN) US Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 Cuban migrants after multiple vessels reached land in South Florida over Labor Day weekend, as Cuba grapples with its worst shortage of food and medicine in decades and runaway inflation.

"This year alone, we know of at least 61 migrants that have lost their lives at sea, and that is far too many. It's higher than we've seen in the past few decades," US Coast Guard Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson told CNN affiliate WPLG . "We're very concerned about that."

There has been an increase in the number of Cuban migrants crossing the US-Mexico border as well.

Since October 2021, there have been 175,674 Cubans encountered by US Customs and Border Protection on the Southwest border, according to CBP Encounters data . That represents a vast increase compared to 38,674 Cubans last year and just 13,410 in 2020, the data shows.

McPherson said that he doesn't consider the increase a "crisis" currently, but the agency is increasing their patrols on land, sea and air as a result.