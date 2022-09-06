A hiker died from heat exhaustion in Arizona and others were injured as dangerously high temps grip the West

(CNN) A hiker in Arizona died and five others were rescued Monday after getting lost on trails and suffering heat exhaustion as triple-digit temperatures gripped the region, officials said.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Monica Bretado.

Five others who were part of the hiking group were treated at the Spur Cross Trailhead, a hiking area about 40 miles north of Phoenix, officials said.

"The hikers had run out of water and had gotten lost on the trails. It is important to plan your hike, hike the plan, bring plenty of water, and know how to identify heat exhaustion," the Scottsdale Fire Department said in a tweet Monday.

Temperatures in Phoenix reached 109 degrees Monday, which is six degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service